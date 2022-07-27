Don Bortey goes wild after Hearts of Oak terminated contract of Ansah Botchway

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Don Bortey

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Don Bortey flared up on Twitter after the club terminated the contract of midfielder Frederick Ansah Botchway and described him as 'surplus to requirement'.

Frederick Ansah Botchway was released by the 2022 MTN FA Cup champions alongside five other players in a communique cited by GhanaWeb on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.



Reacting to this in a Twitter post, Bernard Don Bortey questioned the rationale behind Hearts of Oak's decision to part ways with Frederick Ansah Botchway when they still have Agyenim Boateng whom he described as a sub-standard player in their books.



"If Nii Ansah Botchway is Surplus what about this guy. He doesn't have the qualities to play for Hearts let's be serious for once my people. If I talk p3 they will come after me," Bernard Don Borteh tweeted.



Patrick Razak, William Dankyi, Larry Sumaila Ibrahim, Manaf Umar, Kofi Kordzi, and Frederick Ansah Botchway have all been released by the Phobians ahead of the new season.