Don Bortey predicts which team will win 2021/22 league title

Hearts of Oak won double last season.

Ghana Premier League legend Bernard Don Bortey has predicted that Accra Hearts of Oak will win the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title.

The Phobians, who are title-holders, have underperformed so far in the season, winning 3, drawing 5 and losing 1 out of the 9 games played so far.



Hearts of Oak’s biggest rivals Asante Kotoko have taken a commanding lead at the summit of the table with 23 points from 10 games – 9 points better than the Rainbow club.



Despite the gulf in points between Hearts of Oak and Kotoko as well as King Faisal, Bortey has insisted Hearts of Oak will win the title.

“Hearts will win the league title. Mark it anywhere. Last season I predicted that Hearts will win the league and they won it. So I’m making a pronouncement that Hearts will win it again,” he told Enoch Worlanyo on Asempa FM’s SportsNite show.



Hearts of Oak won double last season.