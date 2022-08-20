2
Menu
Sports

Don Bortey supports Asamoah Gyan's 2022 World Cup dream

Asamoah Gyan To Asante Kotoko Transfer Asamoah Gyan

Sat, 20 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Don Bortey, a former Hearts of Oak midfielder, has supported former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan's dream to play for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar.

Gyan in an interview with the BBC said he is keen on playing for the Black Stars at the World Cup in Qatar.

The 37-year-old last appearance for Ghana was during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Egypt where the team exited at the Round of 16 against Tunisia.

"What he [Gyan] said he will do, he can. Roger Miller has done it before and I think Gyan is good and can change his fitness level and make us proud in the FIFA World Cup,” Bortey told Kumasi-based Wontumi FM.

Gyan is the all-time leading goalscorer of the Ghana national team, with 51 goals. He represented Ghana at the 2006, 2010, and 2014 FIFA World Cups.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC
Paa George shares how he slept with several ladies during his prime
MoFA rescues 431 stranded Ghanaians in UAE
Prof. Adei ‘schools’ KKD
Wereko-Brobby on NPP's 'Break the 8' mantra
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper
Economic crunch affects tithes and offerings of Church of Pentecost