Don’t abuse Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho; they need your support – Ighalo to Nigerians

467bdead 3bc6 401a B9fb Ac8c69192b61 Odion Ighalo

Fri, 8 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo has called on Nigerians to desist from abusing goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Maduka Okoye and rather support them.

The two young goalkeepers have been subjected to very harsh criticism in the last few months following Nigeria’s failure at the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament and the playoff of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to ESPN in an interview, Odion Ighalo has pleaded with Nigerians to support and be there for the two goalkeepers during their bad times.

“I felt sad about all the abuse [directed at Okoye and Uzoho]. I know Nigerians always want to win, but these are young boys.

“One mistake is not the end of the world. People tend to forget that footballers are humans too. We cannot destroy the confidence of these boys because of one mistake,” Odion Ighalo shared.

The experienced striker continued, “Okoye is a good goalkeeper. Uzoho is a good goalkeeper and they will grow and learn from this experience. But they need support.”

 

 

