Don't accept interference - Ex-GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi tells Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Otto Addo France.png Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana Football Association [GFA] president, Kwesi Nyantakyi has urged Otto Addo to resign if his job as the Black Stars coach is interfered with.

Addo has signed a one-year deal having masterminded Ghana's qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Borussia Dortmund assistant coach is expected to lead the team to the Mundial later in November.

However, Mr. Nyantakyi who led the country to three consecutive Fifa World Cups has urged Addo to be firm.

According to him, the former Ghana international should leave his role if his job is being interfered with.

“He should work as a professional and shouldn’t allow anyone to tell him what to do," he told King TV.

“If he can’t do that, then it’s better he resigns from the task ahead," he added.

Meanwhile, at the World Cup in Qatar, Ghana who have been housed in Group H will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

Addo took over the Black Stars job after Milovan Rajevac was shown the exit after Ghana's poor performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.

