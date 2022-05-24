3
Menu
Sports

Don't allow Etouga to join Cameroon national team - Ex-Kotoko management member tells club

Frank Mbella Etouga1 610x400 Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Etouga Mbella

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Berekum Chelsea beat Asante Kotoko 1-0

Asante Kotoko lead GPL table after matchday 30

Medeama close the gap on Asante Kotoko after win against Olympics

Former Asante Kotoko management member, Nana Kwame Dankwah wants the club to prevent star striker, Franck Etouga from joining the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Nana Kwame Dankwah stated that the absence of the deadly striker will affect the club's chances in winning the 2021/202 Ghana Premier League trophy.

Asante Kotoko have seen their 15-point gap on the league table reduce to 6 and with five games to end the season. Nana Kwame is asking the club to keep the league's top scorer till the end of the season.

“If I were to be in management today, I will not allow Franck Mbella to join the Cameroonian national team since Kotoko will be on the losing side” He told Hot FM.

Franck Etouga Mbella has scored 19 goals for Asante Kotoko and is currently the leading scorer in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.

Out of the five games remaining, they will only play Elmina Sharks at home on matchday 33 while they play four games away.

Medeama, Accra Great Olympics, Ashantigold, and Accra Lions are the teams lined up for the record holders of the Ghana Premier League.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Captain Smart 'Rescued' While Reporting On Floods
Accra Left In Ruins After Overnight Rains Caused Severe Flooding
Why Accra still looks like it did in the 1960s when it rains
Childhood photos of Memphis Depay and his Ghanaian father pop up on social media
6 strikers you should expect in Otto Addo squad for AFCON Qualifiers
The story of Ghanaian professor who did not attend secondary school
One suspect in Dansoman daylight robbery arrested
Bridget Otoo mocks Lands Ministry’s ‘buga buga’ statement about Sir John’s properties
Your Will leaks if you fail to sort out your wife - Bridget Otoo
Houses, lands, guns: Here are the 75 properties in Sir John’s last Will
Related Articles: