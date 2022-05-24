Don't allow Etouga to join Cameroon national team - Ex-Kotoko management member tells club

Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Etouga Mbella

Former Asante Kotoko management member, Nana Kwame Dankwah wants the club to prevent star striker, Franck Etouga from joining the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Nana Kwame Dankwah stated that the absence of the deadly striker will affect the club's chances in winning the 2021/202 Ghana Premier League trophy.



Asante Kotoko have seen their 15-point gap on the league table reduce to 6 and with five games to end the season. Nana Kwame is asking the club to keep the league's top scorer till the end of the season.

“If I were to be in management today, I will not allow Franck Mbella to join the Cameroonian national team since Kotoko will be on the losing side” He told Hot FM.



Franck Etouga Mbella has scored 19 goals for Asante Kotoko and is currently the leading scorer in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



Out of the five games remaining, they will only play Elmina Sharks at home on matchday 33 while they play four games away.



Medeama, Accra Great Olympics, Ashantigold, and Accra Lions are the teams lined up for the record holders of the Ghana Premier League.