Don’t be complacent ahead of Uruguay match – John Mahama advises Black Stars

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana president, John Dramani Mahama has advised the Black Stars against complacency after defeating South Korea 3-2 on Monday afternoon.

According to the leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), it is important that the national team remains focused ahead of the final Group H match against Uruguay.

“Congratulations to the Black Stars for this relieving and vital victory against South Korea.

“This win sets the stage for our next game against Uruguay; No room for complacency,” ex-President John Dramani Mahama posted on Facebook.

A brace from youngster Mohammed Kudus and a strike from defender Mohammed Salisu helped Ghana to record the 3-2 win over South Korea on Monday.

Attention is now being shifted to the final Group H match against Uruguay on Friday, December 2.






 
