Don't be complacent, it's not over yet - Ben Nti cautions Kotoko

Isaac Oppong scored for Kotoko to beat RC Kadiogo

Former management member of Asante Kotoko, Mr. Ben Nti has cautioned the club that even though they beat Kadiogo FC from Burkina Faso 1-0 in the first leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round tie against RC Kadiogo on Monday evening, they shouldn't be complacent that they have qualified.

The game took place at General Mathieu Kerekou Stadium in Cotonou, Benin and it was not open to fans.



It was originally scheduled to take place in Ouagadougou, but after a last-minute CAF change, the game was shifted from Saturday to Monday. Last-minute decisions did not derail Kotoko, who was impressive and earned a deserved victory, giving them the upper hand in the tie.



Expressing his view on the win while speaking in an interview on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM's 'Focal Sports' show hosted by Stonchist D'Blakk Soulja, Mr. Ben Nti cautioned Kotoko not to be complacent going into the second-leg in Kumasi on Sunday.

“We are proud of the win against Kadiogo FC on Monday and must congratulate the entire board, Management, playing body, fans and technical team of Asante Kotoko for a good job done but the battle is not over until Kotoko progresses to the next stage.



"In view of this, I will urge all fans in Ghana to fill the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, September 18 and support the club to victory, the little I can say from what I saw here in Benin is that if the players are given full support and less pressure, they will really deliver massively," he told Accra-based Hot FM.



The only goal of the match was scored by striker Isaac Oppong late in the game. The victory is also the first for Burkinabe coach Seydou "Krol" Zerbo in charge of Kotoko.