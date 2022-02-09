Don’t be fooled by stardom, innocent face - John Mensah's ex-wife cautions Ghanaian journalists

Henrietta and John Mensah

John Mensah's ex-wife demands properties after divorce

John Mensah accused of failing to cater for children



John Mensah's ex-wife opens up 8-years after divorce



Henrietta, the ex-wife of former Ghana defender, John Mensah has urged Ghanaians not to be swayed by fame and innocent face before making conclusions.



She professed that journalists and Ghanaians should do a thorough analysis of their marriage and not be fooled by stardom to assume she wants to use the opportunity to claim wealth from her ex.



“The journalists should analyze the issues well and stop saying it's not his fault, he has an innocent face and he is not the one,” Henrietta said.

Narrating her ordeal in an audio available to GhanaWeb, Henrietta said “he [John Mensah] even hit me and when I reported to the East Legon police station they turned it away because they claimed it was a family issue so we should resolve it ourselves.”



Henrietta took to court to seek redress over their marriage after accusing John Mensah of having extramarital affair with other women.



According to her although she has evidence to back her claims that her former husband cheated on her several times, she was bashed by Ghanaian media due to her ex-husband’s perceived innocence She noted that John Mensah has failed cater for their children after the dissolution of their marriage some eight years ago. She also explained that all the properties rightfully appropriated to her by the court have not been passed on to her.



She said, “although there are properties the court has informed him to transfer to me, he has started making changes to the names on it while the issue is still in court.”



Listen to the full audio below