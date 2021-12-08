Don’t blame Awako for Hearts of Oak’s exit from Confederations Cup - Mohammed Polo

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Gladson Awako

Mohammed Polo says Hearts of Oak has a problem

Polo reckons Awako is not the solution to the issue



Mohammed Polo believes Awako cannot be blamed for the teams exit from Africa



Ghanaian football legend, Mohammed Polo has claimed that Gladson Awako cannot be blamed for Hearts of Oak’s elimination from the CAF club competitions.



Gladson Awako is yet to make an appearance for the Phobians despite joining them ahead of this season.



However, according to Mohammed Polo who coached Awako at juvenile level, Hearts of Oak would have still exited both the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup if Awako had featured.

“I developed Awako at a 2nd Division club, I worked on him to become who he is today, Mohammed Polo who is a Hearts of Oak legend and former coach stated.



“There will be no difference, it’s a team and there is something wrong,” Polo said when asked if Awako would have helped Hearts of Oak advance.



According to him Hearts of Oak have to find a lasting solution to the problems hence they will struggle this season.



“We haven’t seen it and not until we see it, we will be struggling like this. It is time for us to look for the antidote.”