Don’t blame newly appointed coaches if Ghana doesn't qualify for World Cup - Duah

Former player for the Black Stars, Thomas Duah

A former player for the Black Stars of Ghana and former coach for Ashanti Gold, Thomas Duah, has asked Ghanaians not to put so much hope in the newly appointed coaches for the Black Stars.

According to him, Ghanaians should not be too hopeful that they will qualify the team for the world cup because they don’t really know the team very well.



In his view, the team should have been given to a coach who had been close to the team for some time to play the match against Nigeria in the world cup playoff.



He said if the newly appointed coaches fail to qualify the team for the world cup, we should not blame them.



He was speaking with Worlanyo Wallace on Rainbow Sports.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton as Technical Advisor to the newly constituted Black Stars Technical team led by Otto Addo.

Other members of the new Technical team include George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.



According to the GFA, the 63-year-old will provide technical advice to the three-man team for next month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff match against Nigeria.



The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association took the decision at a meeting held in Accra on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.



The four-man team has been put together to take charge of the two matches against rivals Nigeria. The Black Stars will take on the Super Eagles at the Cape Coast stadium on March 24 before travelling to Nigeria for the 2nd leg at the Abuja Sports stadium on Sunday, March 27, 2022,” the publication added.