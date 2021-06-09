5
Don’t call him again – Social media users react to Abalora’s mistake against Morocco

Wed, 9 Jun 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Ghana succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Morocco

• Abalora made a mistake in the lead up to the goal

• Some Ghanaians on social media want him dropped

Kumasi Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora committed the one blunder that gifted Morocco victory over the Black Stars in an international friendly played in Rabat on Tuesday, June 8.

A cross was floated into the box and Abalora could not grab the ball on his first attempt which resulted in a free header by Jawad El Yamiq.

Social media users have been enraged and bemused by the mistake from the former Azam FC goalie who currently is CK Akonnor’s number two for the goalkeeping department.

While some are struggling to understand why a goalkeeper of such quality would be handed a Black Stars role, others believe that the Morocco game should be his last in a Black Stars jersey.

The Black Stars are due to play Ivory Coast on Saturday but with first choice goalie Richard Ofori out due to injury, it is difficult to see Abalora being benched.

The team according to GhanaWeb’s Daniel Oduro, arrived in Accra this morning and are enroute to Cape Coast to prepare for the match against the Ivory Coast.

