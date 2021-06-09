Don’t call him again – Social media users react to Abalora’s mistake against Morocco

Kumasi Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora

• Ghana succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Morocco

• Abalora made a mistake in the lead up to the goal



• Some Ghanaians on social media want him dropped



Kumasi Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora committed the one blunder that gifted Morocco victory over the Black Stars in an international friendly played in Rabat on Tuesday, June 8.



A cross was floated into the box and Abalora could not grab the ball on his first attempt which resulted in a free header by Jawad El Yamiq.



Social media users have been enraged and bemused by the mistake from the former Azam FC goalie who currently is CK Akonnor’s number two for the goalkeeping department.

While some are struggling to understand why a goalkeeper of such quality would be handed a Black Stars role, others believe that the Morocco game should be his last in a Black Stars jersey.



The Black Stars are due to play Ivory Coast on Saturday but with first choice goalie Richard Ofori out due to injury, it is difficult to see Abalora being benched.



The team according to GhanaWeb’s Daniel Oduro, arrived in Accra this morning and are enroute to Cape Coast to prepare for the match against the Ivory Coast.



Below are some tweets critical of the Kotoko goalie:





So e be Razak Abalora wey e do Ghana nyadura like that? He made same mistake in the league but I don’t blame him, I blame me for betting in favour of Blackstars. Drop handles, retweet, like and follow anyone so we gain in my pain ???????? — KALYJAY???? (@gyaiigyimiii) June 9, 2021

Please we are not responsible for developing Abalora at the Stars level.



He should develop at Kotoko.



Where from this attempt to create excuses for the lad? https://t.co/S62wAr4ioF — Kofi Tuchel (@kofi_Bolasie) June 9, 2021

Massa what big howler massa don’t just fire aaaah go watch it again and come back???? https://t.co/sm0uTnGZEL — Patrick Osei-Agyeman (@countrymansongo) June 9, 2021

If Kotoko doesn’t win the title this season blame Razak Abalora. — Nancy Brew (@nancybrewgh) June 9, 2021

Razak Abalora has now made 2 errors leading to goal in his last two games for Ghana.



Time to be dropped? pic.twitter.com/fU6GAup3ZI — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) June 8, 2021

Apparently Razak Abalora has no contact on his phone because he can't save them. — Don???????? (@Opresii) June 8, 2021

Abalora is showing his Kepabilities ???? — Don???????? (@Opresii) June 8, 2021

You figa sey this be Keeper erhh, Eno be Christian Atsu wey Turn Abalora????????? pic.twitter.com/JcuaLMvGcF — RexCess???????????????????? (@RexfordKingsley) June 8, 2021

Razak Abalora should find some bicycle and start riding home cos I'm not sure he'll be allowed onboard the Plane. — Don???????? (@Opresii) June 8, 2021

No way Ghana should have lost this game if not for Abalora’s gift.



Game was managed very well until that howler.



Some players shouldn’t come close to the National Team if we want to get somewhere — Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) June 8, 2021