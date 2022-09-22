Don't compare us to Brazil - Andre Ayew

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Skipper of the Black Stars, Andre Dede Ayew has disclosed that it will be a mistake for Ghana to compare itself to Brazil when it comes to achievements in football.

Although Ghana possesses some quality players, Ayew believes Ghana is not up to the world-class standard of the Brazilian team.



According to him, though the South Americans have a rich team with players who play for some of the biggest clubs in the world, the Black Stars would give them a tough challenge in their friendly match.



“Brazil currently for me is the best in the world. So, we are playing the best and we have to acknowledge that they have players playing in the top clubs, week-in week-out, winning trophies,” Andre Ayew said at a pre-match press conference.



“We are not going to compare ourselves to them. That will be making mistake but we are going to challenge and go into the battle, that’s 100%.”



The Black Stars will take on the five-time champions on Friday, September 23 at Le Harve, France before travelling to Spain to face Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27 in Lorca.



Brazil is expected to line up some of their in-form players Neymar, Vinicuis Jr., Firmino Antony, Raphinha among others in their match against Ghana.

Watch video below







Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:











JNA/KPE