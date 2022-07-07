Don’t expect everything to be perfect at Black Stars – Inaki Williams told

Former Black Stars midfielder, Derek Boateng

Former Black Stars midfielder, Derek Boateng has urged Inaki Williams to lower his expectations after completing his switch from Spain to represent Ghana on the international stage.



Inaki Williams in a Twitter post on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, confirmed that he is now open to playing for the Black Stars after completing his nationality.



The Athletic Bilbao striker will be part of the Black Stars sqqaud for the World Cup in Qatar barring any injuries and Derek Boateng wants him to lower his expectations because the standards in camp in Spain won't be the same as that of Ghana.

“Inaki Williams should not expect to have everything perfect at Black Stars camp. Here is not Spain or Europe but he’s a good addition to the team.”



“I played against Inaki Williams during my stint with Getafe in La Liga, I know him very well,” Derek Boateng said in an interview with Onua Sports.



Tariq Lamptey, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer, and Ransford Yeboah have all completed their nationality switches from Spain, Germany, and England to represent Ghana on the international stage.



Mohammed Salisu on the other hand has finally agreed to join the Black Stars after turning down several call-ups in the past thus giving Ghana a lot of defensive options.