0
Menu
Sports

Don’t expect everything to be perfect at Black Stars – Inaki Williams told

Derek Boateng, Former Black Stars Midfielder Former Black Stars midfielder, Derek Boateng

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Derek Boateng reacts to Inaki Williams' switch to Ghana

Ghanaians elated with nationality switch of Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams commits national team career to Ghana ahead of World Cup

Former Black Stars midfielder, Derek Boateng has urged Inaki Williams to lower his expectations after completing his switch from Spain to represent Ghana on the international stage.

Inaki Williams in a Twitter post on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, confirmed that he is now open to playing for the Black Stars after completing his nationality.

The Athletic Bilbao striker will be part of the Black Stars sqqaud for the World Cup in Qatar barring any injuries and Derek Boateng wants him to lower his expectations because the standards in camp in Spain won't be the same as that of Ghana.

“Inaki Williams should not expect to have everything perfect at Black Stars camp. Here is not Spain or Europe but he’s a good addition to the team.”

“I played against Inaki Williams during my stint with Getafe in La Liga, I know him very well,” Derek Boateng said in an interview with Onua Sports.

Tariq Lamptey, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer, and Ransford Yeboah have all completed their nationality switches from Spain, Germany, and England to represent Ghana on the international stage.

Mohammed Salisu on the other hand has finally agreed to join the Black Stars after turning down several call-ups in the past thus giving Ghana a lot of defensive options.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide
Bawumia will help break the 8 – NPP MP
Nat'l Cathedral: We have no information on construction – PPA
Nitiwul pleads with striking teachers
New E-Levy charges as GRA begins full implementation
IMF bailout: Why Gabby Otchere Darko’s tweet from 2013 is trending
Kwasi Pratt and Nana Akomea exchange words on live radio
IMF bailout: Ofori-Atta will be shown anti-IMF comments – Former MP
Related Articles: