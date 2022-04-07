Don't force players to join Black Stars - Kwami Sefa Kayi tells GFA

Host of Peace FM morning show, Kwami Sefa Kayi

Host of Peace FM's morning show, Kwami Sefa Kayi has waded into the discussions about whether or not Ghana should invite players who didn't avail themselves for call-up during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



According to the veteran broadcaster, he supports the calls for the Ghana Football Association to bring on board all Ghanaian players abroad who are playing well for the 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar.



However, he stated, players who are not willing to the Ghanaian course and have rejected call-ups in the past should not be forced to join the Black Stars.



"We need to give the opportunity to any Ghanaian out there who wants to play for the Black Stars to come and play, but my problem is those who rejected the call-ups. We should not force them to come and play for the Black Stars."