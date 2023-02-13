Don’t interfere in Chris Hughton’s work as Black Stars coach – Dan Quaye to GFA

Former Ghana international Dan Quaye

Former Ghana international Dan Quaye has cautioned against interference following the appointment of Chris Hughton as new Black Stars coach.

The Ghana FA announced the former Newcastle United and Brighton manager as the new coach of the national team on Sunday.



He replaces Otto Addo who resigned after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



“We shouldn’t rush the coach because he is now going to build his team, we shouldn’t put him under unnecessary pressure so he can make the right call up. Ghana is blessed with talents but the only problem we have is interference” he told Koforidua-based Bryt FM in an interview.

“So if he has been given the job, he should be given the opportunity to work freely without any interference. I don’t have any problem with Hughton’s appointment but if his job is interfered in he will not succeed. I believe he has what it takes to do well if he is not influenced” he said.



Hughton worked with the national team as technical advisor during the World Cup playoff against Nigeria and was part of the team at the tournament in Qatar.



The former Brighton boss first assignment will be the AFCON 2023 qualifiers when Ghana takes on Angola next month.