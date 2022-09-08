Don't invite me to your 'archaic' zoom meetings - Alhaji Grusah warns Black Stars coaches

Black Stars management committee member, Alhaji Grusah

Management committee member of the Black Stars, Alhaji Karim Grusah has warned the technical team of the Black Stars against inviting him to be part of any online meeting.

Alhaji Grusah has protested the penchant for online meetings by the Otto Addo-led technical team, stating that it does not promote unity and honesty.



The King Faisal owner charged the four coaches to visit Ghana and hold in-person meetings with the stakeholders involved in running the Black Stars.



“We have a big chance if we remain truthful and put the right measures in place. I’ve told them not to call into any online meeting. Zoom meet is archaic. The coaches should come down with their selections for us to have a discussion.



“I’ve warned them not to call me into any zoom meeting. How can we be truthful if we are not seeing each other? I’m confident that with the right things we’ll qualify,” he said.



Alhaji Grusah also waded into the raging topic of the new players who jumped onto Ghana’s boat after the team sealed qualification to the 2022 World Cup.

A constant criticism of this move has been the notion that their arrival will mark the end of the dreams of some players who were heavily involved in the World Cup qualifiers.



Alhaji Grusah holds a dissenting view with the premise football has always been about those deemed competent by the coaches.



He cited the call-ups of Habib Mohammed and Shilla Illiasu to validate his position that one need not be part of the qualifiers to be part of the World Cup.



“In football, the fact that you are part of the preparations does not mean you’ll enjoy the food. For example, Habib Mohammed and Shilla Illiasu never participated in the qualifiers but the coach selected them for the World Cup. He risked and played them against the Czech Republic. They have to play in friendly matches. If Salisu can play why not select him,” he said.



The Black Stars have a tall order at the World Cup as they have pitted against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H of the World Cup.

Alhaji Grusah is upbeat about the chances of the team if the ‘right measures are put in place.



