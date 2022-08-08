0
Don't judge Jordan Ayew with goals alone - BBC reporter

BBC sports journalist, John Bennett has stated that Black Stars and Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew should not be rated on goals alone.

Jordan Ayew was unplayable for Arsenal full-back, Zinchenko although Palace lost the game by 2-0.

Reacting to Ayew's performance, Bennet said Palace manager, Patrick Viera admire the Ghanaian for his work rate and selflessness.

“Sometimes we judge Jordan Ayew on goals alone. If you talk to Patrick Vieira, they really love his work rate and the fact that he is unselfish as well," he said as quoted by africa-foot.com.

He added that Ayew should not be limited to scoring goals only.

“I think we shouldn’t underestimate his work rate and what he gives to that team, it’s not just about the goals for Jordan.” John Bennett told.

Jordan Ayew ended his 12 months, 13 days goal drought for the national team after scoring in Ghana's 5-1 defeat in Kirin Cup against Japan in June 2022.

For Crystal Palace, he ended his nearly four months scoreless run with a goal in a 3-0 win against Arsenal back in April 2022.

