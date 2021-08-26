Don’t party like other boxers – Nii Lante to Samuel Takyi

Samuel Takyi with Nii Lante Vanderpuye

The Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuye has cautioned Ghana’s bronze medalist, Samuel Takyi not to become a party animal’ like his predecessors.

The former Youth and Sports Minister made this known when he hosted Samuel Takyi in his office at parliament this week.



According to the parliamentarian, several boxers have lost their way because they were never disciplined and were at every party.



“There are only three things in boxing, physical discipline, technical discipline, and mental discipline,” Nii Lante said in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Ablade TV.



He added, “After training, you need rest that is not the time to go for outdoor events and party walking around 1am.”



Nii Lante urged Takyi not to be swollen-headed with his current achievement because he has the potential to even do more. He told the boxer to be mentally tough.

“The mental discipline means that you motivate yourself knowing that you’ve not gotten anywhere so you stay focus, so you don’t think about the sufferings even if it’s raining and you have to train,” Nii Lante said.



The former Sports Minister went on to say, “Never forget about your past as well and listen to your coaches who made you.”



“There have been boxers who snubbed their trainers and today they are nowhere to be found” he added.



Samuel Takyi ended Ghana’s 29-year wait for an Olympic medal at the games held in Tokyo where he was stopped in the semifinals of the featherweight contest by America’s Duke Regan.