Don't rush Sulley Muntari's Black Stars return - Nyaho-Tamakloe

Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak board member Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has entreated Ghanaians not to rush Sulley Muntari back into the Blak Stars.

Nyaho-Tamakloe said the decision to return the Black Stars should be left for Muntari to decide.

Speaking to Asempa FM, the former GFA boss insisted that the ex-AC Milan star must be given time to decide on his return, although he is playing well for Hearts of Oak.

“I worked with Sulley Muntari in 2004 when he was with the U23 squad. I was then the GFA boss. [It is clear that he is doing well] but let’s not rush him back to the team. I believe when the time is right, Sulley himself would know it and decide on it,” he said as quoted by ghanasportsonline.com.

Muntari joined Hearts in January 2022, and has since played 6 matches in all competitions, scored one goal, and provided an assist.

The 37-year-old has shown his class in the games he has featured so far. His dedicated performances have sparked calls for him to be named in Ghana's squad to play Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

