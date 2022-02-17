Don’t scrap Black Stars Management Committee - George Afriyie

Former GFA Vice President, George Afriyie

Ex-players appointed members of Black Stars management committee

GFA announce Otto Addo as Black Stars coach



Black Stars management committee dissolved after AFCON 2021



Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie has opined that attempts to scrap the Black Stars' Management Committee are misguided.



Some Ghanaians have advocated for the management committee to be scrapped after Ghana's terrible performance at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon but it was rather reconstituted following a directive from the Sports Ministry.



He explained that the management committee is significant to the Black Stars since its responsible for supervising the work of coaches and taking care of other aspects of the national team.

“I totally disagree. A coach must also report to somebody, he must report to a body, a coach cannot work on his own. There are things that need to be done administratively before the coach even comes into work,” George Afriyie said in an interview with Citi Sports.



He added, “there must always be a management committee. Different countries and different styles of managing their national team but our area, you require a lot of expertise in different areas to put a management team together to run the National team. So for me, I’m not for those saying that the Black Stars don’t need a management committee. I hold a different view.”



The 7-member Black Stars Management Committee was constituted on Thursday, February 10, 2022, with GFA Vice President Mark Addo as Chairman.



Other Members of the Committee include ice-Chairman Kwasi Agyemang, Kwame Ofosu Bamfo, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah, Samuel Osei Kuffuor, Stephen Appiah and Alhaji Karim Grusah.