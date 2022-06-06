Don't sell Etouga for less than $1million - Sarfo Gyamfi to Kotoko

Kotoko striker Franck Mbella Etouga

Asante Kotoko legend Sarfo Gyamfi has urged the club not to sell inform striker Franck Mbella Etouga for anything less than 1 million dollars.

The 20-year-old bagged his 21st league goal of the season to propel the league champions to a 1-0 win over Great Olympics at the Accra Sports stadium.



Etouga's goal contribution helped the Reds secure their 21st league title with three games left to play.



"Kotoko must not hesitate to sell him if they don't get an amount of 1milllion dollar as an offer from a club. He is a good player in fact a complete striker he is,"Gyamfi told Hot FM.



"The reason why He is scoring more goals in Kumasi is because of the good nature of the Kumasi pitch and also the support."

He added, "We don't have good pitches in Ghana at all, just look at the Berekum Park just like the waste product from a cow."



Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum side's will be crowned champions of their 25th Premier League title on Sunday June 12, 2022 when they host Elmina Sharks on match week 33.



By virtue of winning the league title, Kotoko will represent Ghana at next year's CAF Champions League.