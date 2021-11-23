Don’t set up boxers to fail - Nii Lante Vanderpuye to promoters and trainers

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has bemoaned the current trend where boxers are set up for bouts they are not prepared for.



The Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo Constituency explained that promoters and trainers set up bouts for boxers only to reap income at their expense.



He noted that the potential of most boxers becoming champions will not be actualized if stakeholders continue with their ill-attitude.

“Over the years, we have not realized the dream of raising world champions because some people are exploiting the sport just to enrich themselves at the expense of its development,” Nii Lante stated at the Ghana Boxing Authority’s launch of new titles.



He continued that, “We don’t care about the future of the sport; we only care about what we can make from the sport at the moment but that’s not the way to go.”



“If that’s the way to go you wouldn’t put a boxer into a fight knowing that the weight he is going to fight in is not his weight; you are risking the life of the boxer and you are denying the sport of its potential,” Nii Lante added.



Heavyweight boxer, Joseph Lartey was recently suspended by the GBA for engaging in fixed bouts to improve the records of his opponents in international bouts.



