Don’t take football as world cup in your heart - Retired referee advises Ghanaians

Jacob Wilson Sey, Retired Referee

Retired referee Jacob Wilson Sey has advised fans of clubs in the country to control their emotions when supporting teams.

Speaking to Class 91.3FM on Monday during the commemoration of the May 9 disaster, the referee implored football fans to understand that matches will sometimes go in favour or against their teams.



According to referee Wilson Sey, the sure way to avoid another disaster is for football fans to control their emotions during matches at all times.



“The message is that in every football match there are three teams, not two teams. The away team, the home team, and then the officiating officials. They are also a team that wants to win except for someone who is bad and who will intentionally let a team lose.



“In every match there are three things, win, draw and lose. Sometimes you can play the best football and you lose and sometimes you play the worst football and you win.



“When that comes you take it. Everybody has a season, that is football and that’s the fun aspect of it. They shouldn’t take football like a World Cup in their heart. You will collapse and die,” referee Wilson Sey shared.



Despite the annual commemoration of the May 9 disaster at the Accra Sports Stadium, some Ghanaian fans have not learned.

Just last weekend, some hooligan fans attacked Nsuatreman FC and Tamale City FC after games in the National Division One League.



The Ghana FA has been urged to crack the whip by serving stiffer punishments to clubs of these fans to serve as a deterrent against such barbaric acts.



