'Don't underrate JS Saoura' - Kwame Poku cautions Hearts of Oak

Black Stars striker, Kwame Poku

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Kwame Opoku has advised Accra Hearts of Oak not to underrate JS Saoura.

The Ghana Premier League side will play the Algerian club in the playoffs of the CAF Confederations Cup following their elimination from the Champions League.



Accra Hearts of Oak suffered a 6-2 aggregates scoreline against Wydad Athletic Club in the playoffs.



With the Phobians scheduled to host Saoura in the first leg in November, Opoku has pleaded with Samuel Boadu and his charges to take their chances and not to underrate their opponents.

“I see that Hearts of Oak have the upper hand over them (JS Saoura)," Opoku, who plays for USM Alger told Kumasi-based Ashh FM.



“This is because Saoura will come to Ghana for the first leg match and they will not open up, they will not let the game flow in order not to concede plenty of goals and so we have the advantage."



"We must make sure to kill the game here else it will be very difficult over there in Bechar,” he added.