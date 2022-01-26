Don't wait for us to tell you to resign - Freda Prempeh tells GFA Exco

A photo of the GFA Executive Council at a meeting

Freda Prempeh says Black Stars players were not committed in 2021 AFCON

Parliament debates Ghana's performance at 2021 AFCON



Comoros eliminates Ghana from 2021 AFCON



Minister of State for Works and Housing, Freda Prempeh wants the Executive Council members of the Ghana Football Association to resign from their post following Ghana’s worst ever campaign in the history of African football.



Ghana had its worst Africa Cup of Nations record for the first time since 1963 after exiting the group stages of the competition without winning a single game.



Before the 2021 AFCON, the Black Stars had exited the group stages of the competition on three occasions namely 1984, 1998 and 2006 but in all those occasions, Ghana won a game in the group before being eliminated.

Commenting on Ghana’s performance on the floor of parliament, the Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency complained about the lack of returns the government gets for investing millions of dollars in the Black Stars.



“How long will we continue to spend money on these players for them to underachieve and how long are we going to watch them disappoint us? The government gave them everything they needed but nothing happened.



She also asked the managers of the Black Stars (Executive Council members of GFA) to resign from their post for failing to give the country value for money despite getting all the financial support.



“We have invested so much in football but nothing comes out of it and if the GFA can’t do us any good, they shouldn’t wait for us to ask them to step down or resign, when Nigeria lost one of their coaches resigned but I don’t understand why such a practice is difficult in this country and I have been told that his core mandate was to qualify to the World Cup and not win the AFCON,” she said on the floor on Parliament on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.