Don’t waste your time to play Nigeria, you can’t stand them – NPP MP to Black Stars

Patrick Boamah, the Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central has advised the Ghana Football Association to forfeit the World Cup play-off between the Black Stars of Ghana and Super Eagles of Nigeria.



According to him, the Black Stars in their current state is no match for the Nigerian team and that it will be in the interest of Ghana to forfeit that game.



He advocated the dissolution of the Black Stars and contended that the Black Stars should embark on no international competition for the next five years.



The lawmaker said that whereas Nigeria distinguished itself at the AFCON, the Black Stars failed miserably.

“If need be we should dissolve our national team and prepare a team over the next five years.



“We should not waste our time playing Nigeria in the next World Cup qualifier. Look at the team Nigeria has, even though they are out of the tournament I don’t think with this current set-up, we can stand the Nigerians.”



The performance of the Black Stars at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations formed the heart of debate by the Parliament of Ghana on Wednesday, January 26, 2021.



The MPs took turns to advance why Ghana football needed to be wheeled out of its current abysmal state.



The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu charged the Minister of Youth and Sports to put in place the needed measures to qualify the team for the World Cup.



“The Ghanaian people expect the Black Stars to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar this year. That is what we ask of you, make sure we qualify for Qatar and perform better than we did in Cameroon,” the Minority Leader said on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.