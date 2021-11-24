Don’t write us off – Awako warns Kotoko, other GPL clubs

Hearts of Oak midfielder Gladson Awako

Awako has rejoined Hearts of Oak after an intervention by some traditional leaders

The midfielder hopes to be fit for Hearts'game against Asante Kotoko



Hearts are yet to win a game this season



Hearts of Oak midfielder Gladson Awako has fired a salvo at rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko, warning the Porcupines not to underrate the Phobians.



The former Great Olympics captain joined Hearts of Oak in August but is yet to feature for some reasons speculated to be spiritual.



After a long time out, Awako resumed training with coach Samuel Boadu’s side on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Awako’s return is a big boost for the reigning GPL champions who have gone four games without victory.



Awako told Hot FM from Hearts of Oak’s training base in Cape Coast that the team will be ready for the match against Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



He has sounded caution to Kotoko not to write Hearts of Oak off as they will discover their form prior to that game.



Awako hopes to regain fitness and feature in the game slated for December 10 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



“Kotoko are yet to play Hearts and other big clubs in the current league,” Awako told Hot FM.