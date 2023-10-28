Dont abandon your licensed concessions - Mireku Duker to Mining companies

George Mireku Duker, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for mines, George Mireku Duker has jogged the minds of the management of mining companies to the crucial and valuable contributions of their operations to the socio-economic development of the country.

The Deputy Minister asserted this during an engagement with the management of Gan He Mining Company on Friday, 27 October 2023, that the licenses granted mining companies enjoin them to create economic and social value through the payment of taxes, royalties, employment opportunities, and CSR projects among others.



It therefore becomes counterproductive when the companies abandon their concessions and do not exploit the resources to the benefit of the communities and the country.



Consequently, Hon. Duker cautioned mining companies against abandonment of their concessions, stating that such decisions serve neither the company nor the country’s interest.



He warned that the government will not entertain such developments as it hinders the progress of the country.



As a means of solving the issues of companies abandoning their concessions, Honorable Mireku Duker has advised to seek synergies to develop their concessions.



“You also need to abide by the rules and statutes of this country. You cannot mine irresponsibly. When you get the license to mine, you have to act in accordance with the dictates of that license”, he said.

“It is very unfortunate and I don’t see why if ore grade isn’t giving that opportunity to be commercially viable, you can add and invest in technology that will make you economically viable. You can form synergies. Form synergies if you don’t have the capital to inject it into your mines to upgrade and lift your concessions”.



“When we give you the license, we expect you to use the license to engage meaningfully. Operating meaningfully doesn’t depend on one person. It could fall on synergies. You could add some companies to add to what you have. We need more companies. It is not enough to acquire a license all over. You can’t secure concessions and leave them. We won't tolerate that,” he added.



The District Chief Executive of Wassa Akropong, Hon. Frederick Koranchi lamented the inability of the company to develop its huge concession.



He disclosed that illegal mining operators have therefore pounced on it to undertake galamsey activities in the area.



He noted with shock and dismay the destructive activities of illegal miners in the area and chided the company for not engaging the District Assembly on the matter.