Dortmund Legends draw 2-2 with African Giants in an entertaining match in Accra

Sun, 12 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Borussia Dortmund legends drew 2-2 against the African Giants in an entertaining football match played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The match featured some African Giants like Sammy Kufour, Yaw Preko, Awudu Issaka, Asamoah Gyan, Adebayor, Stephen Appiah, C. K. Akunnor, Kwadwo Asamoah, Charles Taylor, Prince Tagoe, Sammy Adjei among others.

The Dortmund legends side featured stars like Champions League winner Karl Heinze Riedle, Jan Koller and ex-goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller.

Augustine Arhinful scored the opener for the African Giants in the match before former Egyptian international Mohammed Zidan drew parity via a penalty kick for Dortmund.

Former Dortmund star Kevin Grobkreutz put the German side in the lead when he placed the ball above the reach of former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Sammy Adjei.

A good combination of passes from the African Giants saw former Black Stars player Prince Tagoe score the leveller as the match ended 2-2.

Watch highlights of Borussia Dortmund Legends vs African Giants below:

