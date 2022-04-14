1
Dortmund impressed with the displays of on-loan Ghanaian attacker Ansgar Knauff

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

German Bundesliga giants, Borussia Dortmund have been impressed with the performance of Ghanaian attacker Ansgar Knauff who is currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 20-year-old was transferred from Dortmund to Frankfurt last summer for a season-long loan to ensure he gets to play regularly to continue his development.

Despite a slow start to life at the new club, Ansgar Knauff worked his way through the months and is now regarded as a key player at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Last Thursday, the attacker was in action for his team in the clash against Barcelona and netted a fantastic goal to earn a draw for his team.

In the stands, Borussia Dortmund technical director Edin Terzić watched on and was impressed with the displays of Ansgar Knauff.

Sources are reporting that the German-born forward will be given a chance to fight for a place in the Dortmund first team next season.

 

