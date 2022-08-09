0
Dortmund renew pursuit of Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi

Dortmund have renewed their interest in Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is said to be considering leaving the club.

According to reports, Hudson-Odoi will request to leave Chelsea before the transfer window closes after being left out of the squad for the Blues' Premier League opener against Everton.

The 21-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under the Blues manager during his nearly two-year stint at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea is considering which players to sell, and Hudson-Odoi has a high market value, attracting renewed interest from Dortmund, Leicester, and Southampton, with more teams expected to contact Chelsea in the coming days.

Hudson-Odoi hoped to play against Everton on Saturday and traveled to Merseyside with the squad, but he was omitted.

The former England international of Ghanaian descent joined Chelsea in 2007 and debuted for the club's under-18 team in August 2016.

Hudson-Odoi made his debut for Chelsea in an EFL Cup match against AFC Bournemouth on December 20, 2017.

He made his first-team debut against Newcastle United in the FA Cup.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
