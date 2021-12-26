Dortmund's Erling Haaland gifts Ghanaian coach Otto Addo Jordan sneakers on Christmas Day

Erling Haaland and Otto Addo

Dortmund's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has showed gratitude to Otto Addo by gifting him a pair of Jordan sneakers on Christmas Day.

The forward, who had a smooth transition from Austrian football to the German Bundesliga, credits his exploits to the former Ghana international.



Otto Addo is assistant manager at Dortmund and has overseen the transition of several young players to the senior team of the Bundesliga giants.



With the Bundesliga on break, Haaland found time to deliver the present to Otto Addo.



The Ghana assistant coach took to Instagram to thank the lanky forward.

He wrote: "Merry Christmas, Thank you Erling Haaland."



Meanwhile, Otto Addo will not be available for the Nations Cup next year due to the return of the Bundesliga in January.



His absence has left a void which need to be filled before January 9, when the Africa Cup of Nations begins.



Ghana starts her campaign with a titanic clash against the Atlas Lions of Morocco on January 10, 2022.