Dortmund set to sign Ghanaian youngster Prince Aning from Ajax

Dutch-born Ghanaian Prince Aning

Dutch-born Ghanaian Prince Aning is close to joining German giants Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

Dortmund are keen on signing the 18-year-old for their U23 side.



Aning caught the attention of Dortmund back in January when he played for Ajax's youth team.



The player born to Ghanaian parents in Amsterdam has featured 8 times for the Dutch U18 national team, scoring a goal.

He will become the ninth signing by new U23 coach Christian Preusser.



Dortmund have already signed Valentino Vermeulen (FC Eindhoven), Mario Suver (1. FC Nürnberg), Can Özkan (Fortuna Düsseldorf II), Falko Michel (VfB Stuttgart II), Bjarne Pudel (SC Wiedenbrück), Michael Eberwein (Hallescher FC), Jayden Braaf (Manchester City) and the substitute goalkeeper Niklas Lübcke (ETB SW Essen).