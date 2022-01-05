Doubts about Ghana’s AFCON chances heightens after Algeria humiliation

The Black Stars were handed a reality check after the four-time African champions were thumped 3-0 by the Desert Foxes of Algeria in a pre-AFCON friendly at the Education City Stadium in Qatar.
Adam Ounas gave the Algerians a first-half lead before an own goal from Jonathan Mensah and Islam Slimani's cool finish ensured the African and Arab champions head to AFCON with a confidence-boosting victory.
The 2019 champions held on till halftime but after the break teen sensation, Fataw Issahaku forced Algeria goalie Rais Mboli into making a good save.
Islam Slimani rounded off a brilliant performance after tapping home his side's third in the whitewashing of the Black Stars.
The performance of the team didn't go down well with Ghanaian football fans on Twitter who had high hopes for the team before the start of the game.
Some are optimistic that the team can turn things around when the tournament begins on January 9, 202, but some have already given up on the team as far as the AFCON trophy is concerned.
GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions for you in the post below:
Full time. Ghana 0-3 Algeria. Not the results we expected but hope is alive. we just have to work on our defensive shape and we are good to go.#AFCON2021 #AFCON2022— The Writer (@JOELESHUN4) January 5, 2022
Come on people, be optimistic!— Kafui Dey (@KafuiDey) January 5, 2022
That’s the least we can offer the Black Stars team.
Criticize, but objectively, don’t be doom prophets! #AFCON2021 #BlackStars
Black stars de3 s3 Man United pro max ????— KUMASI THOR☠⚡⚡⚡???????????? (@ikes_kobby) January 5, 2022
The score was just 1-0 with Ghana having their best spell of the game before Fatawu Issahaku got injured.
The Algerians capitalised and put the game beyond the Black Stars in 4 mins.— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) January 5, 2022
The lesson for the AFCON is concentration. You lose it for a few mins and you’ll be punished. pic.twitter.com/Yntj9Qu0x2
Our national televisions will be busy showing telenovelas and other foreign content and pretend as if they don’t know the Black Stars are playing. SMH ????????♂️— MÂCLØRD???? (@maclord_xavier) January 5, 2022
This AFCON even if Microsoft sign Black Stars they won't Excel kai.— ᙢᣴ. sʟɪᴍ✞ (@Slim233_) January 5, 2022
Ebi this BlackStars team dem say we go win the AFCON or another one Dey coz????????????????????????— ADOFO ASA (@_adofoasa__) January 5, 2022
Ghana chop 3 already. Chale, let’s Dissolve the Black Stars.
We’re not good enough.— Albert Nat Hyde (@BongoIdeas) January 5, 2022
Use the AFCON money to fix the deplorable roads.
Black Stars should just play with 10 players and leave the goalposts empty cos Ati Zigi In goal doesn’t make any difference.— DON (@Opresii) January 5, 2022
Are You Okay With The Black Stars Or You've Got Something To Tell Them??????— Wontumi Sports #WontumiSports (@WontumiSports_) January 5, 2022
Algeria???????? 3-0 Ghana????????#WontumiSports pic.twitter.com/2RxRMC8FNx
Black Stars should retreat from the upcoming AFCON,, cos this energy de3 Accra inter Community games saf dem no fit ????????????????— CORROSIVE RULE ???????????? (@yawdevil_) January 5, 2022
Apart from Ghana Black Stars and Barcelona which other useless team you know?— Okachukwu Ghana Yesu ✝️ (@ghanayesu_) January 5, 2022
You want a team to stop Algeria from their 30+ unbeaten run and you’re bringing BlackStars to the table? Next joke please..— Target Kojo Black ???????????? (@TargetBlack7) January 5, 2022
I don't know why people still call Black stars , black Stars because them be laasuu— The Bottos Watcher ???????????? (@stevemens6) January 5, 2022
Make somebody take me to Algeria stadium make I go play some for Ghana Black Stars cos ei! ???? pic.twitter.com/kriBGTXrwH— DEMON ODA MED!KAL???? (@OdaMedikal) January 5, 2022
- Tariq Lamptey shortlisted for Brighton Player of the Month award for December
- Watch how Medeama players bid farewell to Justice Blay after their game against Ashantigold
- Prosper Narteh gifts Asante Kotoko players GHs4,000 for beating Aduana Stars
- We can surprise Asante Kotoko on Sunday – Ashantigold midfielder Seth Osei
- Ashantigold will bounce back stronger – Seth Osei after defeat to Medeama
- Read all related articles