Dr. Bawumia donates ¢50,000 to Ampem Darkoa Ladies ahead of CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has made a contribution to Ampem Darkoa Ladies ahead of the team’s participation in the CAF Women's Champions League WAFU Zone B qualifiers.

A cash presentation of GHc50,000 was made on his behalf on Sunday evening at the team’s camping base ahead of their departure on Tuesday.



His Excellency Dr. Bawumia also conveyed his heartfelt goodwill message to the team and urged them to go all out and make themselves and the country proud in Cote d'Ivoire.



Team captain Justice Tweneboah eulogized the Vice President for the kind gesture as she received the money on behalf of the Management and playing body.

"We never anticipated this surprise from our Vice President and I wish to extend our profound gratitude to the Veep for this gift. We thank him very much and may the good Lord replenish him on our behalf."



"We are giving him our highest assurance that we shall go and deliver in Cote d'Ivoire," captain Tweneboah said.



The Ghanaian double winners will start their historic Women's Champions League qualifying journey in Cote D'Ivoire on August 20.