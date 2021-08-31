Dr. Christiana Baah gets World Cup appointment

Tue, 31 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
The Confederation of African Football has appointed Dr. Christiana Baah as COVID-19 Officer for the World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Ethiopia.
Dr. Baah will be responsible for devising and administering CAF’s COVID-19 operational policy at that match venue.
She will also ensure that the two teams and all stakeholders would comply with the matchday protocols.
The Black Stars will face Ethiopia in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Cape Coast stadium.
