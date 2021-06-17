Dr. Gifty Oware-Aboagye leads Berry Ladies to grab 4 Ghana Football Awards nominations

Dr. Gifty Oware-Aboagye

Ghana Women’s Premier League side Berry Ladies have received four nominations in the 2021 National Football Awards.

The Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, Dr Gifty Oware-Aboagye, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the club, is in line for a major recognition in the football industry, having been nominated as Best CEO of the Season.



Oware-Aboagye’s nomination comes on the back of her sterling performance in steering the affairs of the women’s side, making it a model club for female soccer clubs in the country.



Under her supervision and administration, Berry FC can boast of a world-class administrative office, a clubhouse and came second in the just-ended Women’s Premier League.



Gifty Oware-Aboagye has been nominated alongside Asante Kotoko’s Nana Yaw Amponsah and Elloeney Amande of Karela United.











Black Queens’ Head Coach, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, who doubles as the Head coach of Berry Ladies, also had her own share of nomination for her excellent technical training and skilful performance of her team in the league.



The club has also been nominated as the Ghanaian football club with the best social media presence.











Berry Ladies have a lively presence on social media with their various handles providing accurate and timely information on matches and other happenings within the club.They will be competing with seven other clubs including Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko for the honours.

Having established themselves as one the best female clubs in the country, Berry Ladies earned a nomination for the Best Female Club in the country.











They have been pitched alongside Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Hasaacas Ladies in that category.Berry Ladies finished second in the Southern Zone of the WPL with a point accumulation of 31.