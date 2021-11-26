Dr Kofi Amoah is a good person, I hold no grudge against him - Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Veteran sports journalist, Dan Kweku Yeboah

Dan Kwaku Yeboah said his appointment on the NC was from the presidency

He resigned from the NC in September 2019



Dan said he was sabotaged because Dr. Kofi Amoah was against his appointment as the PRO



Spokesperson of the defunct Normalisation Committee, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has said that he does not hold any grudge against Dr. Kofi Amoah who was president of the committee.



Dr. Kofi Amoah, the president of the GFA Normalisation Committee allegedly sabotaged and frustrated Dan Kwaku Yeboah as the spokesperson of the committee leading to the eventual resignation of the veteran sports journalist.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah resigned from his position on the committee on September 2, 2019, and two years on after leaving the post, the Peace FM journalist told US-based Ghanaian vlogger Naana Donkor Arthur he left because Dr. Kofi Amoah was sabotaging him.



“I wanted to resign for a long time but the then Sports Minister asked me to exercise patience. I was worrying him that I wanted to resign from the committee. What made him agree to my request to resign was that he called for a meeting and Dr. Kofi Amoah and all the members were present. I was late for five minutes so everyone was seated when I got there.

“The moment I entered, Dr. Kofi Amoah questioned why I was present at the meeting when he had not called me. That is where the minister agreed that I should resign. It was that same day that I wrote the resignation letter. I left the letter to the receptionist at the FA. People questioned why I didn’t resign earlier but, in this world, we all have people we listen to.



But Dan Kweku Yeboah added that he doesn’t hold anything against Dr. Amoah because he hasn’t occupied a state position before he was appointed to lead the Normalization Committee.



“I didn’t do anything wrong to him but it’s just a matter of choice and he is not a bad man. Because I was not the one he wanted to work with and I can’t fault him for that because he had only managed only private businesses in his entire life. I was not the one he wanted to work but since my appointment came from the Jubilee House, there was nothing he could do about it.”



Also, watch this week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:



