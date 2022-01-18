Dr Kofi Amoah rallies support for Black Stars ahead of Comoros clash

Dr Kofi Amoah is urging Ghanaians to support the Black Stars

President of the now defunct Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association, Dr Kofi Amoah is rallying support for the Black Stars as they prepare to take on Comoros in a crunchy tie of Group C of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Dr Kofi Amoah in a social media post, urged Ghanaians to throw their weight behind the players and give them total support.



Dr Kofi Amoah believes that time is due for Ghana football to re-live the high heights it attained some time ago.



The business mogul believes irrespective of the result of today’s match, it is imperative for Ghanaians to “rekindle with the spirits of our glorious past and summon the will to continue, whatever the outcome”.



The Black Stars head into the game on the back poor performances against Gabon and Morocco in the opening two matches of the AFCON.

Ghana were pipped 1-0 by Morocco and conceded a late equalizer against the Panthers of Gabon.



A comfortable win today and positive results from other matches will see Ghana make the last 16 of the tournament ongoing in Cameroon.



