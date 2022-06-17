0
Dr. Kwame Kyei: Kotoko board chair sets sight on winning CAF Champions League with club

42101372 Dr. Kwame Kyei

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The board chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr. Kwame Kyei has disclosed that the club will aim to win the CAF Champions League next season.

After emerging champions of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season, the Porcupine Warriors are now eligible to represent Ghana in CAF’s inter-club competition.

Speaking to Akoma FM, Dr. Kwame Kyei says the club will gather needed resources to go to Africa.

According to him, the club will hope and pray it wins the CAF Champions League trophy.

“We can't deny them from participating in Africa. The board will meet to find means to aid them to participate.

“We only pray that we do well. I can't predict how we will fare in the tournament but in everything you do, with patience and tenacity, you can get to your destination,” Dr. Kwame Kyei said.

The Asante Kotoko board chairman added, “Even if we fail to win it, I know for sure that one day with God on our side, Kotoko will win the Champions League.”

Asante Kotoko this weekend will look to wrap up the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season with a final match against Accra Lions FC.

