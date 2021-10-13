Dr Kwame Kyei quits Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko Board Chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei

Asante Kotoko Board Chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei, has resigned from his position but is yet to be approved by the life patron of the club Otumfou Osei Tutu II, Happy Sports has gathered.

According to our sources in Manhyia, Dr Kwame Kyei communicated his decision to resign from the club to his Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Tuesday when the Board members met the Life patron at Manhyia in a meeting.



However, his decision to resign was not accepted by Otumfuo as he asked the Board members to deliberate on the matter and give a response.

Happy Sports understands that the Board members could not make a decision immediately on Dr Kwame Kyei’s decision at the meeting and asked for more time to deliberate on whether to approve or deny his request.



Kwame Kyei is said to have told Otumfuo that he had invested heavily in the club with no returns and did not have the support of the other Board members in the team.