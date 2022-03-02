2
Menu
Sports

Dr Kweku Frimpong fights Kudjoe Fianoo over Ashgold

Daniel Kweku Frimpong Ashgold Dr Kweku Frimpong

Wed, 2 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Kweku Frimpong calls out Kudjoe Fianoo

Ashgold under investigation for match-fixing

Kudjoe Fianoo accused of sabotage

The President of AshantiGold SC, Dr Kweku Frimpong has taken on GHALCA chairman Kudjoe Fianoo for trying to sabotage the club.

In an interview, a furious Dr Frimpong accused Mr Fianoo of tarnishing the name of the club he once managed.

According to him, the GHALCA chairman plunged the Miners into difficulty during his reign as Chairman of the Miners.

“Fianoo can meet me boot to boot. He has contracted media houses to tarnish the image of Ashgold. We know everything,” Dr Frimpong told Oyerepa FM.

“I am daring him to stop that nonsense. He failed when he was handed his same team. If they stop their nonsense acts, the problems will cease,” he concluded.

Ashgold who were once the third force in the Ghana Premier Leagues have declined to a mid-table club struggling to find their feet in the league.

Ashgold is also under investigation for match-fixing and betting claims following their 6-0 win over relegated Inter Allies last season.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Veteran actor, Kohwe, finally buried
Supreme Court throws out suit filed by Oliver Barker's lawyers
Minority has gathered evidence on Adwoa Safo’s impersonation - Ablakwa
Oliver Barker’s cell condition not fit even for an enemy – Prof Atuguba
I was frightened by what I saw when entering Bawku – Haruna Iddrisu
Speaker questions NPP
Adib Saani questions government
A president dated my girlfriend – Reggie Rockstone claims
Kennedy Agyapong does U-turn on ouster of NPP national officers
Persons calling for a coup are childish - Dr. Obed Asamoah
Related Articles: