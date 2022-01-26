Dr Nyaho Tamakloe blames Black Stars' dreadful AFCON performance on age cheating

Former GFA president, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Former Ghana Football Association boss, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has attributed Ghana's terrible Africa Cup of Nations performance to age cheating.



The Hearts of Oak board member believes age cheating has been a canker in Ghana football and the Black Stars suffered the consequence during the tournament in Cameroon.



The veteran football administrator said the team's failure was not difficult to predict as many of the players were over the age of 30-years.



“If you are a coach and you have 70% of your players above 30 plus age or ages and you use them you can be sure you will fail. Modern football is nothing but passion and not just passion, you must play the ball in such a way that one sees your energy. Modern football is energy, you must be hungry for success” he said as quoted by footballghana.com

“Now, age cheating is one thing that is destroying our football and that affected the Black Stars at AFCON because most of our players were above 30-years. There is age cheating and that is why they can’t run, that is why they get tired and you can see that getting to the tail end of the game Comoros had more energy and if we had gone further, they could have defeated us with more goals. So, age cheating is one thing that must be stopped. You can’t cheat nature and say you are 10 years whiles you are 12 years” he added.



Ghana named a 28 man squad for the AFCON tournament with 14 players between the ages of 25 and below.



Among the aforementioned players, two were teenagers, Kamaladeen Suleman, 19, and Fatawu Issahaku, 17.



Only five players of the squad were 30 years and above, which include Andre Aye,32, Jordan Ayew,30, Mubarak Wakaso,31, Jonathan Mensah,31, and Andy Yiadom,30.



Meanwhile, the squad had 17 players who were making their first appearance at the tournament.