Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe reacts to Asamoah Gyan's World Cup declaration

Former GFA Chairman ,Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe

Former Ghana Football Association chairman, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe has called on Ghanaians to stop condemning Asamoah Gyan following his request to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to the BBC in an interview, Asamoah Gyan confirmed that he has hopes of returning to the Black Stars and playing a part in the 2022 World Cup.



The comments of the former Black Stars captain attracted a lot of backlash with some people urging the technical team not to entertain the thought of adding Asamoah Gyan to the team for the World Cup.



Commenting on this issue, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe urged Ghanaians not to criticized Gyan but rather consider his contributions to the Black Stars.



"Asamoah Gyan has made an incredible mark in Ghana football. He is a good footballer and if he has the stamina, why not?”



"Roger Milla opted to play in the World Cup at an old age and did well. We can also talk about Stanley Matthews of England who was a key figure in the team and was known as the tactical magician.

“He was later invited to Ghana by Ken Harrison, who was then General Manager of Hearts of Oak in the 1950s," he recalled.



Asamoah Gyan is Africa's top scorer at the FIFA World Cup with 6 goals and Ghana's top scorer with 51 goals.



