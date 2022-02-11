Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe reveals why he was impeached as GFA president

Nyaho Tamakloe appointed GFA boss

Former chairman of the Ghana Football Association, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has lifted the lid on why he was impeached barely six months after assuming the reigns of Ghana football.



Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe shortly after being appointed by former President John Agyekum Kufuor to replace the late Ben Kwoffie faced a series of impeachment battles that ended his reign prematurely.



17 years after resigning from office as GFA president following a series of court battles, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe has revealed that his decision to introduced new reforms in Ghana cost him his job.

“I told Ocansey one day that this sort of practice where GFA presidents are appointed is not good and that is why they don’t stay there long. So, I proposed that GFA presidents should be elected and Ocansey said it was a good idea so I informed the sports minister and he also bought the idea.”



“The Minister asked for a memo and I wrote it to him but I don’t know what happened and the memo got leaked and hell broke loose at the FA because I called for certain things to be done and the wolves at the FA decided to have me impeached for proposing reforms,” he revealed on GTV Sports Plus.



He also revealed that he decided to resign from the position despite taking the case to court because of the interference from the then Minister of Youth and Sports, Yaw Osafo-Maafo.



“Osafo-Maafo invited me and some other football people and said that asked me to step aside which I refused because he was not the one who appointed me. I left the meeting after banging the door behind me and resigned as GFA president days later,” he added.



