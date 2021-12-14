Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe threatens to sack Hearts of Oak players over poor performance

Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Hearts of Oak knocked out of African club competitions

Phobians under pressure to win games in GPL



Hearts of Oak set to revisit 1985 mass sacking of players



A board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has disclosed that management of the club will not hesitate to sack players who fail to improve on their performance.



In an interview with Graphic Sports, the Hearts of Oak board member disclosed that management would be forced to show some players the exit if their performance does not improve.



“I personally was not happy about what I saw and I think if we’re not careful, we will have to revisit 1985 when I was chairman of the club, because the same attitude has started showing up again and I will not hesitate taking that drastic decision,” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe cautioned.

He added, “If you are going to be a problem, then we’ll get you out. They must understand that none of them is bigger than Accra Hearts of Oak. We can get a replacement. I have done it before and I can do it again. If they are not careful, we’ll revisit 1985; some of them were not even born then.”



The Rainbow club have struggled to keep up form after winning the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup last season.



The Phobians have managed just 3 wins, 3 draws and 3 defeats in their last 9 matches played this season.



The team was knocked out of the CAF Champions League and Confederations cup after suffering heavy defeats at the hands of North African clubs in the African Campaign.



In 1985, Hearts of Oak sacked 22 senior players, which included 7 Black Stars players for lack of commitment to the team and brought in new young players who became known as the ‘Musical Youth’.