0
Menu
Sports

Dr Ofori Sarpong commends ECG for revenue mobilisation drive

WhatsApp Image Awsedrd2023 06 03 At 13.jpeg The team from ECG with Dr. Ofori Sarpong

Sat, 3 Jun 2023 Source: Mary Eshun-Oppong, Contributor

Chief Executive Officer of Special Ice Company, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong has commended the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) on its revenue mobilization drive to meet its financial obligations to power generators and to deliver on its mandate effectively.

He said the move by ECG to retrieve its debt is in the right direction as management of ECG has taking the initiative to step out in demand of payment of debts owe by customers.

Dr. Ofori Sarpong noted that operating in the Ghanaian private sector is not easy as business operators need to meet many obligations in order to survive in the economy.

He stated however that, despite the challenges, business owners must endeavor to prioritise the payment of electricity bills as electricity is the backbone of the economy.

“You are doing well and I must commend you on this exercise. It is not easy for us in the private sector but we must try and pay our bills for continuous operations”, he added.

Dr. Ofori Sarpong made the commendation in Accra when the Accra East revenue mobilization team, led by a Board Member, Mr. Francis Awua-Kyereman visited Special Ice company as part of the exercise on Monday, June 29, 2023.

Mr. Awua-Kyeremanten who was pleased with Special Ice company for paying their bills promptly, also urged the entity to keep on paying its electricity bills on time.

He explained that the revenue mobilisation exercise has become necessary for ECG to retrieve all debts from its customers to be able to deliver effectively on its mandate and also pay its stakeholders especially the power generators.

Mr. Awua-Kyeremanten therefore appealed to industries, business operators, SOEs, institutions and individuals to pay their bills promptly as ECG would no longer tolerate any indebtedness from its customers.

Also with the team were the Director for Materials and Transport, Mr. Yaw Frimpong and the Accra East General Manager, Ing. Bismark Otoo.

Source: Mary Eshun-Oppong, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe