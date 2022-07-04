Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum reacts after being crowned Ghana Football Awards Coach of the Year 

Dr Prosper Narteh won the Coach of the Year at the 2022 Ghana Football Awards

Asante Kotoko head coach Dr Prosper Narteh has thanked the club's fanbase and management after winning the Coach of the Year at the 2022 Ghana Football Awards.

Prosper Narteh beat off competition from the other candidates, to win the prestigious award.



The University of Cape Coast lecturer guided Asante Kotoko to their 24th league title in his first season in charge of the club.



Kotoko finished the season as the team with the most goals scored and best defensive side conceding few goals. They also had the best away record this season in the league.



In a post on his social media page, Prosper Narteh Ogum congratulated all those who contributed to him winning the award.



"I am grateful for your congratulatory wishes. We did this together as a family. God bless you all."









Asante Kotoko dominated the awards list at the 4th edition of the Ghana Football Awards ceremony held over the weekend.The Ghana Premier League champions picked up five awards at the event to crown their impressive season after lifting a record 24th league title.

The Porcupine Warriors were adjudged winners in the various categories: Men’s Coach of the Year, Male team of the Year, CEO of the Year, Most vibrant club on social media and the Special Fans Award.



















