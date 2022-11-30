0
Dr. Randy Abbey earns CAF President’s praise

Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Dr Randy Abbey

Wed, 30 Nov 2022 Source: Tophic Seinu, Contributor

The Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Dr Randy Abbey has been on the receiving end of praise from CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe.

According to the CAF boss, Mr Abbey has been a solid contributor to the progress of football in Ghana and across the continent and as such deserved commendations for his efforts.

The astute businessman made this known during a formal interaction with the Ghana team at their World Cup camping base in Qatar earlier this week.

“I’ve heard a lot about him,” Motsepe said after Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku introduced Randy Abbey at the meeting.

In a eulogistic mood, he added that he was well aware of the roles Randy Abbey has played in ensuring African football gets to expected levels.

“You serve on one of the committees in CAF and I always hear good things about you, he said.

“They tell me you are proactive and very responsive to your emails and always get tasks done.

“I’m proud of you,” he added.

“Ghana is not only blessed with good talent on the field but also intelligent people and that is very remarkable. Keep doing your best for us and continue making Ghana proud” he concluded.

Randy Abbey served on the CAF Legal and Governance Committee for two years and is now with the Inter-Club and Club Licensing Committees.

Source: Tophic Seinu, Contributor
